Business Standard

Saturday, February 01, 2025 | 03:30 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Budget / News / Union Budget 2025-26: Fiscal deficit broadly in line with expectations

Union Budget 2025-26: Fiscal deficit broadly in line with expectations

Revenue spending growth of 6.7 per cent is somewhat higher than our forecast

Aditi Nayar, chief economist, Head-Research & Outreach, Icra

Aditi Nayar, chief economist, Head-Research & Outreach, Icra

Aditi Nayar
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 01 2025 | 3:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Union Budget for FY26 expectedly placed the fiscal deficit for FY25 as per the Revised Estimates (RE) at 4.8 per cent of GDP, marginally lower than the Budget Estimate (BE) of 4.9 per cent of GDP, and in line with our forecast. In FY26 BE, the Government of India’s (GoI’s) fiscal deficit has been pegged at 4.4 per cent of GDP, broadly in line with what the medium term path had foretold, and a shade lower than our projection of 4.5 per cent.
 
The macro underpinning starts with a nominal GDP growth assumption of 10.1 per cent, similar to our own forecast of 10 per cent. The biggest surprise in the Union Budget was the extent of changes in personal income tax and other changes related to cesses as well as direct and indirect taxes, which the GoI expects to result in a substantial tax foregone of over Rs 1 trillion. Encouragingly, these proposals should boost consumption for the middle class. Simultaneously, the proposed scheme for urban workers should support consumption at the bottom of the pyramid.
 
 
Notably, gross and net tax revenues are budgeted to expand by 10.8 per cent and 11 per cent, respectively, which seems a bit optimistic given the extent of the revenue foregone. The new Income Tax Bill to be presented next week will be eagerly awaited for the fine print and details.
 
Non-tax revenues are forecast to expand by 9.8 per cent, benefitting from a rise in dividends and profits. Moreover, disinvestment has been targeted at Rs 47,000 crore, which is a reasonable Budget target in our view.
 
Revenue spending growth of 6.7 per cent is somewhat higher than our forecast. Importantly, capital expenditure, which has been revised lower to Rs 10.2 trillion in FY25 RE, has been enhanced to Rs 11.2 trillion in FY26 BE, a healthy, and equally important, seemingly achievable growth of 10.1 per cent.
 
The writer is chief economist, Head-Research & Outreach, Icra
 

More From This Section

Education loan

Budget 2025: How students benefit from lower TCS on foreign remittances

PM Modi hails Budget: Tax relief will provide big benefit to middle class

PM Modi hails Budget: Tax relief will provide big benefit to middle class

Narendra Modi

Modi turns to India's middle class to revive growth in rough global year

Saving, Save Money

Tax bonanza: What Budget 2025 means for India's beleaguered middle-class

Women, Indian Women

WCD gets hiked allocation of Rs 26,889 crore in Union Budget 2025

Topics : Fiscal Deficit Budget 2025 ICRA Indian Economy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 01 2025 | 3:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayUnion Budget 2025 LIVENew Tax RegimeGold-Silver Price todayLatest News LIVECheaper and Costlier in Budget 2025Budget 2025IndusInd Bank Q3 ResultsTDS on Rent
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon