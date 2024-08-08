Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

City Pulse Multiplex reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.25 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 08 2024 | 5:53 PM IST
Sales rise 1950.00% to Rs 0.41 crore
Net profit of City Pulse Multiplex reported to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 1950.00% to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.410.02 1950 OPM %75.61-150.00 -PBDT0.31-0.03 LP PBT0.25-0.03 LP NP0.25-0.03 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES Day 13: IND 0-0 ESP in bronze medal tie; Aman's SF bout at 9:45 PM

IBBI introduces self-regulatory guidelines for committee of creditors

Page Industries Q1 results: Net profit rises to Rs 165 cr on strong demand

ABB India PAT up 50% in June-qtr due to improved operational performance

Radico Khaitan expects 20% growth as Indians splurge on expensive liquor

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 08 2024 | 5:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayTop dividend yield stocksParis Olympics 2024 LIVERBI MPC Meeting LIVELatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBangladesh protestsOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon