Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shree Rama Multi-Tech standalone net profit rises 106.64% in the September 2024 quarter

Shree Rama Multi-Tech standalone net profit rises 106.64% in the September 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 07 2024 | 7:05 PM IST

Sales rise 20.56% to Rs 52.54 crore

Net profit of Shree Rama Multi-Tech rose 106.64% to Rs 5.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 20.56% to Rs 52.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 43.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales52.5443.58 21 OPM %13.958.70 -PBDT7.273.99 82 PBT5.292.56 107 NP5.292.56 107

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

SBI Nitin Chugh

BS BFSI Summit: SBI's Nitin Chugh backs 'happy friction' to reduce fraud

BFSI 2023

BFSI summit LIVE: Data science can help pre-identify those vulnerable to cyber fraud, says Chugh

Supriya Sule, Supriya, Sule

Supriya Sule rules out reconciliation with Ajit Pawar while he's with BJP

Donald Trump, Trump

Donald Trump's comeback: Govt closely monitors potential impact on India

trent

Trent Q2FY25 results: PAT rises 44.3% to Rs 338.75 cr despite headwinds

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 07 2024 | 5:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayUS elections 2024 LIVEPro Kabaddi League LIVEMarket TodayBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon