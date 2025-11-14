Thakkers Group standalone net profit rises 47.89% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 63.69% to Rs 1.14 croreNet profit of Thakkers Group rose 47.89% to Rs 2.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 63.69% to Rs 1.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1.143.14 -64 OPM %-14.0486.31 -PBDT2.591.98 31 PBT2.101.42 48 NP2.101.42 48
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content