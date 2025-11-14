NCL Research and Financial Services standalone net profit declines 10.09% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 30.41% to Rs 1.93 croreNet profit of NCL Research and Financial Services declined 10.09% to Rs 0.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 30.41% to Rs 1.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1.931.48 30 OPM %81.3529.73 -PBDT1.321.50 -12 PBT1.311.49 -12 NP0.981.09 -10
