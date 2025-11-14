MKP Mobility standalone net profit rises 318.75% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.29% to Rs 8.62 croreNet profit of MKP Mobility rose 318.75% to Rs 0.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 6.29% to Rs 8.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 8.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales8.628.11 6 OPM %7.310.99 -PBDT0.920.31 197 PBT0.910.30 203 NP0.670.16 319
