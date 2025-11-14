General Insurance Corporation of India standalone net profit rises 54.07% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.21% to Rs 8924.80 croreNet profit of General Insurance Corporation of India rose 54.07% to Rs 2866.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1860.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 3.21% to Rs 8924.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 8647.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales8924.808647.04 3 OPM %32.5427.35 -PBDT3472.762281.13 52 PBT3472.762281.13 52 NP2866.791860.76 54
