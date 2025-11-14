SAL Automotive standalone net profit rises 18.47% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.23% to Rs 107.84 croreNet profit of SAL Automotive rose 18.47% to Rs 1.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 14.23% to Rs 107.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 94.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales107.8494.41 14 OPM %3.463.70 -PBDT3.573.13 14 PBT2.512.05 22 NP1.861.57 18
