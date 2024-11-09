WEP Solutions standalone net profit rises 32.18% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 5.00% to Rs 15.95 croreNet profit of WEP Solutions rose 32.18% to Rs 1.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 5.00% to Rs 15.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 16.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales15.9516.79 -5 OPM %23.8919.60 -PBDT3.833.29 16 PBT1.571.21 30 NP1.150.87 32
