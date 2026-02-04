BSE SME Accretion Nutraveda enjoys a strong market welcome on debut trade

Accretion Nutraveda traded at Rs 194 on the BSE, a 50.39% premium to the issue price of Rs 129.

The scrip listed at Rs 191, a 48.06% premium to the issue price. The stock was currently up 1.57% to the listing price. The stock touched a high of Rs 200.55 and a low of Rs 191, with around 6.79 shares changing hands on the counter.

Accretion Nutraveda's IPO was subscribed 1.77 times. The issue opened for bidding 28 January 2026 and it closed 30 January 2025. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 122 to Rs 129 per share.

The IPO comprised fresh issue of 19,20,000 equity shares. The company intends to utilize the net proceeds purchase of machineries for automation in existing manufacturing unit, purchase of machineries for new manufacturing setup, funding working capital requirements of company and for general corporate purpose.

Ahead of the IPO, Accretion Nutraveda 27 December 2025, raised Rs 7.01 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 5.44 lakh shares at Rs 129 per share to 2 anchor investor.

Accretion Nutraveda is a contract development and manufacturing organisation focused on Ayurvedic and nutraceutical products, producing a wide range of dosage forms such as tablets, capsules, liquids, powders, oils and topical applications. Blending classical Ayurveda with modern nutraceutical science, the company caters to wellness segments including liver care, womens health, bone and joint health, cognition and respiratory care. It serves both domestic and overseas markets such as Sri Lanka, Singapore and the US, with domestic sales and merchant exports accounting for the bulk of revenue in FY25. Its manufacturing facility in Gujarat, spread over about 10,763 sq ft, is equipped with modern infrastructure and quality control systems to meet regulatory standards. As of 20 January 2026, the company had 18 full time employees.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 14.06 crore and net profit of Rs 2.33 crore for the period ended 30 September 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News