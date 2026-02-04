Wednesday, February 04, 2026 | 01:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Faze Three Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Faze Three Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Feb 04 2026 | 1:05 PM IST

NGL Fine Chem Ltd, Eldeco Housing & Industries Ltd, Tijaria Polypipes Ltd and Kanani Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 04 February 2026.

Faze Three Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 525.6 at 11:58 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 68853 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7838 shares in the past one month.

 

NGL Fine Chem Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 2188.25. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3403 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 169 shares in the past one month.

Eldeco Housing & Industries Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 985.25. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 159 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 182 shares in the past one month.

Tijaria Polypipes Ltd rose 19.91% to Rs 5.3. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.85 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10495 shares in the past one month.

Kanani Industries Ltd gained 16.35% to Rs 1.85. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 20398 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22083 shares in the past one month.

Mahindra & Mahindra receives order from an Indonesian state-owned enterprise

Devyani International board approves acquisition of additional 11.4% stake in Sky Gate Hospitality

Market trade sideways; consumer durable shares rally for 3rd day

Cohance Lifesciences receives warning letter for its Nacharam formulation facility

Barometers trade with significant gains; auto shares rally for 2nd day

