Devyani International board approves acquisition of additional 11.4% stake in Sky Gate Hospitality
At meeting held on 04 February 2026The board of Devyani International at its meeting held on 04 February 2026 has approved the acquisition of 11.4% additional equity stake in Sky Gate Hospitality (Sky Gate) from the Promoters/ Founders of Sky Gate for a total consideration of Rs 57.5 crore through a mix of cash and issuance of Non-Convertible Redeemable Preference Shares. Upon completion of acquisition, Sky Gate will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 04 2026 | 12:51 PM IST