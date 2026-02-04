Wednesday, February 04, 2026 | 12:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Devyani International board approves acquisition of additional 11.4% stake in Sky Gate Hospitality

Devyani International board approves acquisition of additional 11.4% stake in Sky Gate Hospitality

Last Updated : Feb 04 2026 | 12:51 PM IST

At meeting held on 04 February 2026

The board of Devyani International at its meeting held on 04 February 2026 has approved the acquisition of 11.4% additional equity stake in Sky Gate Hospitality (Sky Gate) from the Promoters/ Founders of Sky Gate for a total consideration of Rs 57.5 crore through a mix of cash and issuance of Non-Convertible Redeemable Preference Shares. Upon completion of acquisition, Sky Gate will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company.

First Published: Feb 04 2026 | 12:51 PM IST

