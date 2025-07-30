The Indian Wood Products Company consolidated net profit declines 8.73% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 8.71% to Rs 51.43 croreNet profit of The Indian Wood Products Company declined 8.73% to Rs 1.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 8.71% to Rs 51.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 56.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales51.4356.34 -9 OPM %7.687.70 -PBDT2.472.30 7 PBT1.401.50 -7 NP1.151.26 -9
