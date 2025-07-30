Wednesday, July 30, 2025 | 05:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / The Indian Wood Products Company consolidated net profit declines 8.73% in the June 2025 quarter

The Indian Wood Products Company consolidated net profit declines 8.73% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 5:51 PM IST

Sales decline 8.71% to Rs 51.43 crore

Net profit of The Indian Wood Products Company declined 8.73% to Rs 1.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 8.71% to Rs 51.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 56.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales51.4356.34 -9 OPM %7.687.70 -PBDT2.472.30 7 PBT1.401.50 -7 NP1.151.26 -9

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Welspun Living consolidated net profit declines 52.81% in the June 2025 quarter

Welspun Living consolidated net profit declines 52.81% in the June 2025 quarter

Maharashtra Seamless consolidated net profit rises 78.17% in the June 2025 quarter

Maharashtra Seamless consolidated net profit rises 78.17% in the June 2025 quarter

Semac Construction reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.05 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Semac Construction reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.05 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Greenpanel Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 34.62 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Greenpanel Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 34.62 crore in the June 2025 quarter

T. Spiritual World reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the June 2025 quarter

T. Spiritual World reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 5:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchF1-Visa DelaysNSDL IPO8.8 Earthquake Hit RussiaITC Q1 Results PreviewM&B Engineering IPOQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon