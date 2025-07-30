Wednesday, July 30, 2025 | 05:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Welspun Living consolidated net profit declines 52.81% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 5:51 PM IST

Sales decline 10.88% to Rs 2260.57 crore

Net profit of Welspun Living declined 52.81% to Rs 87.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 185.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 10.88% to Rs 2260.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2536.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales2260.572536.49 -11 OPM %9.9713.46 -PBDT211.87350.16 -39 PBT123.99253.39 -51 NP87.55185.51 -53

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 5:40 PM IST

