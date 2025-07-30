Maharashtra Seamless consolidated net profit rises 78.17% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.50% to Rs 1145.27 croreNet profit of Maharashtra Seamless rose 78.17% to Rs 230.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 129.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 0.50% to Rs 1145.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1150.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1145.271150.98 0 OPM %14.4410.33 -PBDT324.61182.78 78 PBT299.65157.77 90 NP230.32129.27 78
