Saturday, November 08, 2025 | 04:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Thirumalai Chemicals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 33.38 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Thirumalai Chemicals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 33.38 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 08 2025 | 4:05 PM IST

Sales decline 15.19% to Rs 445.37 crore

Net loss of Thirumalai Chemicals reported to Rs 33.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 4.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 15.19% to Rs 445.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 525.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales445.37525.14 -15 OPM %-0.824.48 -PBDT-20.9822.55 PL PBT-43.779.16 PL NP-33.384.89 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Kogta Financial (India) standalone net profit rises 56.94% in the September 2025 quarter

Kogta Financial (India) standalone net profit rises 56.94% in the September 2025 quarter

Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds standalone net profit rises 8.21% in the September 2025 quarter

Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds standalone net profit rises 8.21% in the September 2025 quarter

Jharkhand Road Projects Implementation Co reports standalone net profit of Rs 25.40 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Jharkhand Road Projects Implementation Co reports standalone net profit of Rs 25.40 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Voltamp Transformers standalone net profit rises 4.11% in the September 2025 quarter

Voltamp Transformers standalone net profit rises 4.11% in the September 2025 quarter

Mirza International standalone net profit rises 27.88% in the September 2025 quarter

Mirza International standalone net profit rises 27.88% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 08 2025 | 3:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayHindalco Q2 ResultsElon Musk Tesla Pay PackageBajaj Auto Q2 ResultsOTT Release this WeekPhysicswallah IPOLenskart IPO Allotment TodayQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon