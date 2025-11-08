Kogta Financial (India) standalone net profit rises 56.94% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 37.57% to Rs 318.19 croreNet profit of Kogta Financial (India) rose 56.94% to Rs 46.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 29.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 37.57% to Rs 318.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 231.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales318.19231.30 38 OPM %58.2157.82 -PBDT67.5443.67 55 PBT62.3639.74 57 NP46.4429.59 57
