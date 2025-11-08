Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds standalone net profit rises 8.21% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 4.82% to Rs 26.85 croreNet profit of Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds rose 8.21% to Rs 2.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 4.82% to Rs 26.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 28.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales26.8528.21 -5 OPM %15.4610.99 -PBDT2.792.80 0 PBT2.392.43 -2 NP2.242.07 8
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content