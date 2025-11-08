Saturday, November 08, 2025 | 04:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mirza International standalone net profit rises 27.88% in the September 2025 quarter

Mirza International standalone net profit rises 27.88% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 08 2025 | 4:05 PM IST

Sales decline 14.29% to Rs 169.56 crore

Net profit of Mirza International rose 27.88% to Rs 3.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 14.29% to Rs 169.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 197.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales169.56197.84 -14 OPM %8.597.05 -PBDT12.7811.82 8 PBT4.924.60 7 NP3.993.12 28

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 08 2025 | 3:51 PM IST

