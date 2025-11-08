Saturday, November 08, 2025 | 04:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Jharkhand Road Projects Implementation Co reports standalone net profit of Rs 25.40 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Jharkhand Road Projects Implementation Co reports standalone net profit of Rs 25.40 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 08 2025 | 4:05 PM IST

Sales decline 13.33% to Rs 66.62 crore

Net profit of Jharkhand Road Projects Implementation Co reported to Rs 25.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 13.33% to Rs 66.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 76.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales66.6276.87 -13 OPM %38.1146.69 -PBDT25.40-0.61 LP PBT25.40-0.61 LP NP25.40-0.61 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 08 2025 | 3:51 PM IST

