Thursday, February 20, 2025 | 03:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR sees good appreciation after falling near 87 per US dollar mark

INR sees good appreciation after falling near 87 per US dollar mark

Image

Last Updated : Feb 20 2025 | 3:50 PM IST
Indian Rupee saw good appreciation today as tepid undertone in the US dollar index supported the local currency as near term economic optimism also boosted sentiments. INR quotes at 86.66 per US dollar, up 31 paise on the day. Domestic equity indices ended lower on third consecutive session though broad markets saw good strength. RBI noted in its monthly bulletin that India's high frequency indicators point towards a sequential pick-up in momentum of economic activity during H2:2024-25, which is likely to sustain moving forward. RBI noted that Indias industrial activity has recorded an improvement over the previous quarter, as reflected in the Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) in January. Pick-up in tractor sales growth, and fuel consumption, and sustained growth in air passenger traffic also point to a recovery in overall momentum. Meanwhile, the US dollar index quotes around 106.87, down marginally on the day.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Japanese shares fall sharply, Nikkei ends 1.24% lower

Japanese shares fall sharply, Nikkei ends 1.24% lower

Chinese markets end lower after choppy session

Chinese markets end lower after choppy session

Radico Khaitan shares rally as Royal Ranthambore Whisky enters CSD

Radico Khaitan shares rally as Royal Ranthambore Whisky enters CSD

Thomas Cook spurts after inking multi-year partnership with KTO

Thomas Cook spurts after inking multi-year partnership with KTO

USFDA inspects Aurobindo Pharma USA Inc.'s warehouse facility in New Jersey

USFDA inspects Aurobindo Pharma USA Inc.'s warehouse facility in New Jersey

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 20 2025 | 3:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayDelhi CM Rekha Gupta Oath Ceremony LiveMarket TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs Bangladesh LIVE SCOREHP Telecom India IPOCBSE Class 10 Science Paper AnalysisList of chief ministers of Delhi
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon