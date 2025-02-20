Thursday, February 20, 2025 | 03:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Japanese shares fall sharply, Nikkei ends 1.24% lower

Japanese shares fall sharply, Nikkei ends 1.24% lower

Image

Last Updated : Feb 20 2025 | 3:32 PM IST
Japanese markets fell sharply as the latest Fed meeting minutes revealed that the U.S. central bank is in no rush to cut interest rates.

The Japanese yen hit its strongest level in over two months on BoJ rate hike bets and amid concerns about new tariff threats from Trump.

The Nikkei average dipped 1.24 percent to 38,678. 04 while the broader Topix index settled 1.18 percent lower at 2,734.60.

A stronger yen weighed on exporters, with automakers Honda, Toyota and Nissan falling 1-3 percent. Tech conglomerate SoftBank declined 2.1 percent.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Chinese markets end lower after choppy session

Chinese markets end lower after choppy session

Radico Khaitan shares rally as Royal Ranthambore Whisky enters CSD

Radico Khaitan shares rally as Royal Ranthambore Whisky enters CSD

Thomas Cook spurts after inking multi-year partnership with KTO

Thomas Cook spurts after inking multi-year partnership with KTO

USFDA inspects Aurobindo Pharma USA Inc.'s warehouse facility in New Jersey

USFDA inspects Aurobindo Pharma USA Inc.'s warehouse facility in New Jersey

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 20 2025 | 3:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayDelhi CM Rekha Gupta Oath Ceremony LiveMarket TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayPak vs NZ Live ScoreHP Telecom India IPOCBSE Class 10 Science Paper AnalysisKIIT Suicide Row
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon