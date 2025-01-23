Business Standard

Thyrocare Technologies consolidated net profit rises 24.50% in the December 2024 quarter

Thyrocare Technologies consolidated net profit rises 24.50% in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 23 2025 | 5:31 PM IST

Sales rise 23.14% to Rs 165.92 crore

Net profit of Thyrocare Technologies rose 24.50% to Rs 19.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 15.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 23.14% to Rs 165.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 134.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales165.92134.74 23 OPM %25.0523.45 -PBDT44.9833.38 35 PBT27.9219.91 40 NP19.1115.35 24

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 23 2025 | 5:22 PM IST

