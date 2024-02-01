Sensex (    %)
                        
Thyrocare Technologies consolidated net profit rises 4.28% in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 01 2024 | 5:51 PM IST
Sales rise 5.24% to Rs 134.74 crore
Net profit of Thyrocare Technologies rose 4.28% to Rs 15.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 14.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 5.24% to Rs 134.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 128.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales134.74128.03 5 OPM %23.4521.76 -PBDT33.3829.87 12 PBT19.9119.72 1 NP15.3514.72 4
First Published: Feb 01 2024 | 5:38 PM IST

