Thyrocare Technologies consolidated net profit rises 4.28% in the December 2023 quarter

Net profit of Thyrocare Technologies rose 4.28% to Rs 15.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 14.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 5.24% to Rs 134.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 128.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.134.74128.0323.4521.7633.3829.8719.9119.7215.3514.72