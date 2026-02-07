Tilak Ventures standalone net profit declines 81.72% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 244.07% to Rs 2.03 crore

Net profit of Tilak Ventures declined 81.72% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 244.07% to Rs 2.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.2.030.59-103.94-66.100.621.110.621.110.170.93

Powered by Capital Market - Live News