Ceejay Finance standalone net profit rises 47.37% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 07 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales decline 6.43% to Rs 6.69 crore

Net profit of Ceejay Finance rose 47.37% to Rs 1.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 6.43% to Rs 6.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 7.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales6.697.15 -6 OPM %50.0740.84 -PBDT2.311.81 28 PBT2.201.70 29 NP1.681.14 47

First Published: Feb 07 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

