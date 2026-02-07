Ceejay Finance standalone net profit rises 47.37% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 6.43% to Rs 6.69 crore

Net profit of Ceejay Finance rose 47.37% to Rs 1.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 6.43% to Rs 6.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 7.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.6.697.1550.0740.842.311.812.201.701.681.14

Powered by Capital Market - Live News