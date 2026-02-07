Orosil Smiths India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 57.69% to Rs 0.41 croreNet loss of Orosil Smiths India reported to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 57.69% to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.410.26 58 OPM %-26.8323.08 -PBDT0.150.06 150 PBT0.110.03 267 NP-0.070.03 PL
First Published: Feb 07 2026 | 9:05 AM IST