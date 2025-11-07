Tilak Ventures standalone net profit rises 62.98% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 31.34% to Rs 6.31 croreNet profit of Tilak Ventures rose 62.98% to Rs 3.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 31.34% to Rs 6.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 9.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales6.319.19 -31 OPM %29.0016.54 -PBDT4.172.67 56 PBT4.172.67 56 NP3.392.08 63
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content