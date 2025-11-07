Pricol consolidated net profit rises 41.98% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 51.97% to Rs 987.93 croreNet profit of Pricol rose 41.98% to Rs 63.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 45.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 51.97% to Rs 987.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 650.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales987.93650.08 52 OPM %11.9411.88 -PBDT114.5880.68 42 PBT84.5560.00 41 NP63.9945.07 42
