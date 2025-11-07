Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care standalone net profit declines 0.96% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.42% to Rs 1148.85 croreNet profit of Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care declined 0.96% to Rs 209.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 211.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 1.42% to Rs 1148.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1132.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1148.851132.73 1 OPM %24.7925.64 -PBDT291.06297.07 -2 PBT281.78285.37 -1 NP209.86211.90 -1
