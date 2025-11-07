Kreon Finnancial Services standalone net profit rises 1181.25% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 62.90% to Rs 9.09 croreNet profit of Kreon Finnancial Services rose 1181.25% to Rs 2.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 62.90% to Rs 9.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales9.095.58 63 OPM %33.6615.23 -PBDT3.030.68 346 PBT2.850.49 482 NP2.050.16 1181
