Time Technoplast consolidated net profit rises 19.91% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.97% to Rs 1352.65 croreNet profit of Time Technoplast rose 19.91% to Rs 95.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 79.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 9.97% to Rs 1352.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1230.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1352.651230.05 10 OPM %14.4114.18 -PBDT173.98150.87 15 PBT129.34109.98 18 NP95.1079.31 20
