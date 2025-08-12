Marathon Nextgen Realty consolidated net profit rises 62.06% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 13.19% to Rs 140.81 croreNet profit of Marathon Nextgen Realty rose 62.06% to Rs 59.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 36.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 13.19% to Rs 140.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 162.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales140.81162.21 -13 OPM %21.9632.64 -PBDT68.9144.83 54 PBT68.4444.08 55 NP59.8836.95 62
