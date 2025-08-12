Tuesday, August 12, 2025 | 09:22 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Trigyn Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.61 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 7.21% to Rs 224.50 crore

Net loss of Trigyn Technologies reported to Rs 4.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net profit of Rs 7.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 7.21% to Rs 224.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 241.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales224.50241.94 -7 OPM %-1.073.92 -PBDT1.4913.38 -89 PBT0.7212.11 -94 NP-4.617.61 PL

