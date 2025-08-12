Titagarh Rail Systems consolidated net profit declines 53.95% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 24.78% to Rs 679.30 croreNet profit of Titagarh Rail Systems declined 53.95% to Rs 30.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 67.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 24.78% to Rs 679.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 903.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales679.30903.05 -25 OPM %9.4310.79 -PBDT57.8897.25 -40 PBT45.9690.11 -49 NP30.8667.01 -54
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content