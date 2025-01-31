Timex Group India reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.94 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 27.32% to Rs 119.94 croreNet profit of Timex Group India reported to Rs 1.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 27.32% to Rs 119.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 94.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales119.9494.20 27 OPM %3.51-0.75 -PBDT3.45-1.11 LP PBT2.63-1.99 LP NP1.94-1.49 LP
