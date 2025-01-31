TransIndia Real Estate consolidated net profit rises 28.59% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 8.41% to Rs 23.40 croreNet profit of TransIndia Real Estate rose 28.59% to Rs 8.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 6.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 8.41% to Rs 23.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 25.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales23.4025.55 -8 OPM %65.0060.35 -PBDT17.5826.84 -35 PBT13.0822.86 -43 NP8.776.82 29
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content