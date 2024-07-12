Tips Industries Ltd spurts 5.4%, rises for fifth straight session

Tips Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 554.65, up 5.4% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 108.32% in last one year as compared to a 26.14% spurt in NIFTY and a 11.84% spurt in the Nifty Media.

Tips Industries Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 554.65, up 5.4% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.71% on the day, quoting at 24488.95. The Sensex is at 80471.01, up 0.72%. Tips Industries Ltd has risen around 22.24% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Tips Industries Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.75% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2031.9, up 2.07% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 10.12 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.88 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 53.72 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

