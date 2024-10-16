Business Standard
Tips Music standalone net profit rises 21.46% in the September 2024 quarter

Tips Music standalone net profit rises 21.46% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 16 2024 | 4:50 PM IST

Sales rise 32.43% to Rs 80.61 crore

Net profit of Tips Music rose 21.46% to Rs 48.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 39.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 32.43% to Rs 80.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 60.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales80.6160.87 32 OPM %73.7681.85 -PBDT64.9753.35 22 PBT64.4252.90 22 NP48.1639.65 21

First Published: Oct 16 2024 | 4:27 PM IST

