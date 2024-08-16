Business Standard
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tirupati Sarjan standalone net profit rises 59.21% in the June 2024 quarter

Tirupati Sarjan standalone net profit rises 59.21% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 9:33 AM IST
Sales rise 62.24% to Rs 40.95 crore
Net profit of Tirupati Sarjan rose 59.21% to Rs 1.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 62.24% to Rs 40.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 25.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales40.9525.24 62 OPM %7.2512.76 -PBDT1.951.28 52 PBT1.631.00 63 NP1.210.76 59
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
First Published: Aug 16 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

