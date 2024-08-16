Tirupati Sarjan standalone net profit rises 59.21% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 62.24% to Rs 40.95 crore

Net profit of Tirupati Sarjan rose 59.21% to Rs 1.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 62.24% to Rs 40.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 25.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.40.9525.247.2512.761.951.281.631.001.210.76