Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Titagarh Rail Systems Q1 PAT slides 54% YoY to Rs 31 cr

Titagarh Rail Systems Q1 PAT slides 54% YoY to Rs 31 cr

Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

Titagarh Rail Systems reported 53.82% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 30.94 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 67.01 crore posted in Q1 FY25.

Revenue from operations decreased 24.77% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 679.30 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

Profit before tax from continuing operations stood at Rs 31.49 crore in Q1 FY26, down 31.49% year on year.

Total expenses fell 22.77% to Rs 633.96 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25. During the quarter, cost of raw materials & components consumed stood at Rs 500.33 crore, down 27.43% YoY, while employee benefits expense was at Rs 26.32 crore, up 52.22% YoY.

 

On segmental front, revenue from freight rail systems stood at Rs 601.87 crore (down 28.53% YoY) and revenue from passenger rail systems stood at Rs 77.43 crore (up 27.22% YoY), during the quarter.

In the first quarter, the company secured new orders worth Rs 2,092 crore (excluding GST), bringing the total order book to Rs 26,000 crore. Of this, the order book for Freight Rolling Stock (FRS) stands at Rs 4,114 crore, comprising 10,772 wagons.

Titagarh Rail Systems (formerly known as Titagarh Wagons) is mainly engaged in the manufacturing and sell of freight wagons, passenger coaches, metro trains, train electricals, steel castings, specialised equipments & bridges, ships, etc. The company caters to both domestic and export market.

Shares of Titagarh Rail Systems surged 3.80% to Rs 806.50 on the BSE.

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 10:54 AM IST

