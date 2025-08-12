Tuesday, August 12, 2025 | 10:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty above 24,600 level; media shares rally for 2nd day

Nifty above 24,600 level; media shares rally for 2nd day

Image

Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
The key domestic indices continued to trade with minor gains in the morning trade. The Nifty hovered above the 24,600 level. Market participants awaited the release of consumer price inflation (CPI) data, scheduled for later today.

Media shares witnessed buying demand for the second consecutive trading session.

At 10:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 208.22 points or 0.25% to 80,805.95. The Nifty 50 index added 50.50 points or 0.20% to 24,634.50.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.15%, while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.38%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,353 shares rose and 1,233 shares fell. A total of 173 shares were unchanged.

 

Earnings Today:

Also Read

Indian equities, Sensex, Nifty, Trump tariff threat, HDFC Bank, RIL, TCS, market decline, trade tensions, FPI selling, earnings season

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty pare gains; Auto, media rally; Realty drag; Yatra surges 14%

US visa social media directive, US visa rules Indian students, Indian students US visa screening, F1 visa decline India, Indian non-immigrant visa trends, US visa approvals India FY25, Indian students US study 2025, F1 J1 M1 visa types India, US visa

US fixed-term F-1, J-1 visas may disrupt studies for 4 lakh Indian students

Stock market

HBL Engineering up 4% on winning ₹54-cr order from West Central Railway

Donald Trump

Trump nominates economist EJ Antoni to lead key US economic data agency

Dilip Ghosh

Cong has no issues with EC where it wins: Dilip Ghosh on 'vote theft' claim

Hindalco Industries (down 0.79%), Cochin Shipyard(down 0.36%), Allcargo Logistics(down 0.06%), Apollo Hospitals Enterprise(down 0.13%), Balrampur Chini Mills(down 0.30%), Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation(up 0.59%), Bharat Dynamics (down 2.11%), Carysil(up 0.13%), EMS(up 0.51%), Fineotex Chemical, (down 0.15%)Finolex Cables(up 0.30%), Granules India(up 2.05%), Gujarat State Petronet(up 0.31%), Honasa Consumer, (down 0.83%), MRF(down 0.07%), P N Gadgil Jewellers(up 1.13%), Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) (up 0.36%) will announce their quarterly earnings later today.

New Listing:

Shares of Highway Infrastructure were frozen at the upper limit of 5% at Rs 122.84 on the BSE, representing a premium of 75.49% compared with the issue price of Rs 70.

The scrip was listed at Rs 117, exhibiting a premium of 67.14% to the issue price.

So far, the stock has hit a high of Rs 122.84 and a low of Rs 116. On the BSE, over 21.36 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Media index advanced 1.14% to 1,656.40. The index rose 1.3% in the past two trading session.

PVR Inox (up 2.38%), Sun TV Network (up 1.69%), Tips Music (up 1.65%), Nazara Technologies (up 1.06%), Network 18 Media & Investments (up 0.87%), Zee Entertainment Enterprises (up 0.64%), Hathway Cable & Datacom (up 0.42%), Dish TV India (up 0.4%), D B Corp (up 0.39%) surged.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Goldiam International climbed 2.64% after the company posted a profit after tax of Rs 33.6 crore, up from Rs 22 crore in the same period last year. Total income surged 39% YoY to Rs 235.7 crore in Q1 FY26 on the back of its deeper client penetration; overwhelming customers preference for lab grown diamond jewellery, and strong customers demand despite the headwinds of increased tariffs.

Inox Green Energy Services rose 2.02% after the company announced it had signed a long-term operations and maintenance (O&M) agreement with one of India's largest and most diversified conglomerates.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Yen weakens on trade optimism, BOJ outlook in focus

Yen weakens on trade optimism, BOJ outlook in focus

Bata India slips as Q1 PAT drops 70% YoY to Rs 52 cr

Bata India slips as Q1 PAT drops 70% YoY to Rs 52 cr

Highway Infrastructure spurts on debut

Highway Infrastructure spurts on debut

Goldiam International jumps after Q1 PAT jumps 53% YoY

Goldiam International jumps after Q1 PAT jumps 53% YoY

John Cockerill India bags Rs 270-cr order from JSW JFE Electrical Steel Nashik

John Cockerill India bags Rs 270-cr order from JSW JFE Electrical Steel Nashik

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 10:39 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayAll Time Plastics IPOQ1 Result TodayRevised Income Tax Bill 2025Breaking News LIVEJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon