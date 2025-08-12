Tuesday, August 12, 2025 | 11:05 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hyundai Motor India gains after foreign broker's 'Buy' call

Hyundai Motor India gains after foreign broker's 'Buy' call

Image

Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

Hyundai Motor India rose 3.84% to Rs 2,234.75 after a foreign brokerage initiated coverage on the stock with a 'Buy' rating and a target price of Rs 2,600.

The brokerage said Hyundai is well-positioned to tap into a key stress point in the auto industry, backed by a strong product cycle, planned manufacturing capacity expansion, and supportive macroeconomic conditions.

It added that Hyundai is poised to launch new products and capture additional market share as it ramps up output. This "strategic catch-up" plan is expected to provide a significant boost to the companys growth in the coming years.

Hyundai Motor India is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of passenger cars, along with the sale of motor vehicle parts and accessories.

 

On a consolidated basis, net profit of Hyundai Motor India declined 8.08% to Rs 1369.23 crore while net sales declined 5.55% to Rs 16179.62 crore in Q1 June 2025 over Q1 June 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Axis Solutions hits the roof on securing Rs 95-cr water supply project

Axis Solutions hits the roof on securing Rs 95-cr water supply project

Nifty above 24,600 level; media shares rally for 2nd day

Nifty above 24,600 level; media shares rally for 2nd day

Yen weakens on trade optimism, BOJ outlook in focus

Yen weakens on trade optimism, BOJ outlook in focus

Bata India slips as Q1 PAT drops 70% YoY to Rs 52 cr

Bata India slips as Q1 PAT drops 70% YoY to Rs 52 cr

Highway Infrastructure spurts on debut

Highway Infrastructure spurts on debut

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 10:54 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayAll Time Plastics IPOQ1 Result TodayRevised Income Tax Bill 2025Breaking News LIVEJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon