Tuesday, August 12, 2025 | 11:04 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Axis Solutions hits the roof on securing Rs 95-cr water supply project

Axis Solutions hits the roof on securing Rs 95-cr water supply project

Image

Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

Axis Solutions hit an upper circuit of 5% at Rs 22.12 after the company announced that it has received an order worth Rs 94.73 crore from Sarala Projects Works.

As per the companys exchange filing, the contract involves end-to-end responsibilities for a rural water supply scheme. This includes survey, design, detailed project report (DPR) preparation, procurement, and construction to ensure the complete functionality of the water supply system. The scope also covers a one-month trial run, followed by comprehensive operations and maintenance services for a period of 120 months.

The nature of the project is focused on pipe laying and water supply infrastructure, with operational responsibility extending to civil, mechanical, electrical, automation, analytical, and instrumentation work to maintain a fully functional water supply system.

 

The execution period for the construction and commissioning phase is six months from the date of the agreement, followed by ten years of operations and maintenance. The company confirmed that the supply and implementation will be carried out domestically.

Axis Solutions is an Indian company that provides automation and analytical system solutions for large-scale engineering projects, focusing on industries like oil and gas, power generation, and petrochemicals, with a growing emphasis on renewable energy, battery energy storage systems (BESS), and digitalization. As of 12 August 2025, the companys market capitalization stood at Rs 104.54 crore.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of Axis Solutions dropped 82.6% to Rs 1.75 crore while net sales rose 20% to Rs 27.49 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

The scrip hit 52 weeks high at Rs 22.12 in intraday today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Nifty above 24,600 level; media shares rally for 2nd day

Nifty above 24,600 level; media shares rally for 2nd day

Yen weakens on trade optimism, BOJ outlook in focus

Yen weakens on trade optimism, BOJ outlook in focus

Bata India slips as Q1 PAT drops 70% YoY to Rs 52 cr

Bata India slips as Q1 PAT drops 70% YoY to Rs 52 cr

Highway Infrastructure spurts on debut

Highway Infrastructure spurts on debut

Goldiam International jumps after Q1 PAT jumps 53% YoY

Goldiam International jumps after Q1 PAT jumps 53% YoY

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 10:50 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayAll Time Plastics IPOQ1 Result TodayRevised Income Tax Bill 2025Breaking News LIVEJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon