Titan Company consolidated net profit declines 23.06% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 25.82% to Rs 13473.00 croreNet profit of Titan Company declined 23.06% to Rs 704.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 915.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 25.82% to Rs 13473.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 10708.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales13473.0010708.00 26 OPM %9.1713.18 -PBDT1119.001396.00 -20 PBT948.001252.00 -24 NP704.00915.00 -23
