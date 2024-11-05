Dr Reddy's Laboratories consolidated net profit declines 15.28% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 16.51% to Rs 8016.10 croreNet profit of Dr Reddy's Laboratories declined 15.28% to Rs 1255.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1482.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 16.51% to Rs 8016.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 6880.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales8016.106880.20 17 OPM %25.9029.19 -PBDT2314.402292.20 1 PBT1917.401916.70 0 NP1255.701482.20 -15
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content