Wednesday, October 08, 2025 | 10:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Titan Company spurts as consumer businesses grow 20% YoY in Q2 FY26

Titan Company spurts as consumer businesses grow 20% YoY in Q2 FY26

Image

Last Updated : Oct 08 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

Titan Company rallied 4.55% to Rs 3,571.85 after its consumer businesses grew 20% year-on-year (YoY) in Q2 FY26.

During the quarter, the company added 55 new stores, taking its total retail network to 3,377 stores, including 3,345 domestic stores.

The jewellery segment led the performance with a 19% YoY growth, supported by the early onset of the festive season, strong promotional campaigns, and exchange offers. Studded jewellery across Tanishq, Mia, and Zoya recorded mid-teen growth, while CaratLane posted a robust 30% YoY growth and added 10 new stores, taking its total to 341. Gold coins also performed strongly during the quarter.

 

The watches business grew by 12% YoY, driven by a 17% rise in analog watch sales, although the smart wearables segment declined 23% YoY. In the EyeCare business, Titan reported 9% YoY growth, helped by demand for sunglasses, international brands, and e-commerce channels.

Among emerging businesses, Fragrances grew 48% YoY, led by strong volumes in Fastrack and Skinn, while Womens Bags surged 90% YoY due to network expansion. The ethnic wear brand Taneira also grew by 13% YoY. Irth added 2 stores in the quarter in the cities of Delhi and Kolkata and Taneira closed 2 stores during the quarter

Also Read

IPO

Ongoing IPO in 2025 rush limits material market upside: Bernstein

Stock Market LIVE Updates, October 8, 2025

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Benchmarks off highs; Sensex up 100 pts, IT, Cons Dur lead; PSBs drag

Keir Starmer, Keir, Starmer, UK

No new UK visas for skilled Indians, says Starmer amid anti-immigration row

share market, stock market

Om Freight Forwarders lists at 40% discount on NSE, misses GMP expectations

Apple iPhone 17 and AirPods Pro 3

AirPods as microphone in iPhone camera: How to use, eligible models, more

Titans international business jumped 86% YoY, with Tanishq more than doubling its revenue in the USA and posting strong double-digit growth in the GCC region. The company also opened a new Tanishq store in Virginia, USA during the quarter. Titan credited the strong performance to its festive campaigns, retail expansion, and consumer-driven strategies despite high gold prices.

Titan Company, a joint venture between the Tata Group and the Tamilnadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO), had commenced its operations in 1987 under the name Titan Watches Limited. In 1994, Titan diversified into jewellery (Tanishq) and subsequently into EyeCare. Over the last three decades, Titan has created lifestyle brands across different product categories including fragrances (SKINN), accessories and Indian dress wear (Taneira) and thoughtfully designed Women Bags (IRTH).

The company reported 52.5% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,091 crore on a 20.4% rise in operating revenue to Rs 14,673 crore in Q1 FY26 as compared with Q1 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Keystone Realtors rises after recording pre-sales of Rs 7.63 bn in Q2

Keystone Realtors rises after recording pre-sales of Rs 7.63 bn in Q2

RBI issues draft norms for transition to expected credit loss framework

RBI issues draft norms for transition to expected credit loss framework

INR lingers around record low levels amid firm dollar overseas

INR lingers around record low levels amid firm dollar overseas

Nila Infra rallies after bagging Rs 105-cr slum rehabilitation project from AMC

Nila Infra rallies after bagging Rs 105-cr slum rehabilitation project from AMC

Kaynes Technology India Ltd Slips 1.39%

Kaynes Technology India Ltd Slips 1.39%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 08 2025 | 10:18 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTop Stocks To BuyWeWork India IPO Allotment StatusGold-Silver Price TodayBihar Assembly Elections 2025 DateBihar Election Key PartiesBihar Election 2025 AgendasUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon