Keystone Realtors rises after recording pre-sales of Rs 7.63 bn in Q2

Last Updated : Oct 08 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

Keystone Realtors advanced 1.43% to Rs 622.20 after the company reported 9% growth in pre-sales to Rs 763 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 700 crore in Q2 FY25.

The companys pre-sales for H1 FY26 added up to Rs 1,831 crore, up by 40% from Rs 1,311 crore in H1 FY25. The company has managed to achieve 46% of full year FY26 pre-sales guidance in H1 FY26.

Area sold in Q2 FY26 and in H1 FY26 was 0.50 million square feet (up 9% YoY) and 1.13 million square feet (up 61% YoY), respectively.

Collections aggregated to Rs 601 crore in Q2FY26 as compared to Rs 552 crore in Q2 FY25, up 9% on YoY basis. Collection stood at Rs 1,177 crore for H1 FY26, thereby showing a growth of 13% YoY on half yearly basis.

 

Boman Irani, CMD of Keystone Realtors, said that during the quarter, the company had launched one project with an estimated GDV of Rs 949 crore in Q2 FY26, taking the total to four projects in H1 FY26 with a combined estimated GDV of Rs 4,916 crore, thereby achieving about 70% of our full-year FY26 launches guidance within the first half.

Keystone Realtors has added 3 projects having saleable area of 3.25 million square feet and an estimated GDV of Rs 7,727 crore. All 3 are redevelopment projects. The company has surpassed its full year FY26 business development guidance.

Redevelopment in Mumbai continues to remain a core strategic focus, offering immense potential for sustained value creation. As one of the most preferred redevelopment players in the MMR region, we are uniquely positioned to capture these opportunities and strengthen our leadership in this segment, the companys CMD said in a statement.

Keystone Realtors is a flagship entity of the Rustomjee Group. The company undertakes residential and mixed-use projects in MMR under the Rustomjee brand. The Rustomjee Group has completed construction for over 26 million square feet of area, with under-construction projects comprising a saleable area of nearly 8.6 million square feet and forthcoming developments of around 23.8 million square feet in pipeline as of June 2025.

The company had reported 43.80% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 14.51 crore on a 35.30% decline in revenue to Rs 273.12 crore in Q1 FY26 as compared with Q1 FY25.

First Published: Oct 08 2025 | 9:54 AM IST

