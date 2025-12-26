Friday, December 26, 2025 | 09:22 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Titan to launch new retail store under brand name 'beYon'

Titan to launch new retail store under brand name 'beYon'

Image

Last Updated : Dec 26 2025 | 9:16 AM IST

On 29 December 2025

Titan will launch the brand name beYon - from the House of Titan with an exclusive retail store in Mumbai on 29 December 2025 to cater to the adornment needs of women in lifestyle categories beyond watches, perfumes, sarees and handbags.

beYon will offer a curated range of Lab Grown Diamond (LGD) jewellery making a start in this emerging category with plans to add a couple of more stores in Mumbai and Delhi in the immediate near future.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

GIFT Nifty hints at muted opening for equities

GIFT Nifty hints at muted opening for equities

Stock Alert: NBCC (India), Ola Electric, Lenskart Solutions, Gujarat Gas

Stock Alert: NBCC (India), Ola Electric, Lenskart Solutions, Gujarat Gas

Oriental Rail Infra bags Rs 5-cr order from ICF, Chennai

Oriental Rail Infra bags Rs 5-cr order from ICF, Chennai

Vikran Engineering secures 400 MW AC grid-connected solar power project in Uttar Pradesh

Vikran Engineering secures 400 MW AC grid-connected solar power project in Uttar Pradesh

Dilip Buildcon receives completion certificate for road project in Karnataka

Dilip Buildcon receives completion certificate for road project in Karnataka

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 26 2025 | 9:07 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAjit Mishra Religare Broking Stocks RecommendationsKunal Kamble, Bonanza - Stocks to Buy TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayDelhi AQI todayIMD Weather Forecast TodayAir Chief Marshal AP Singh Egypt VisitUS Airstrikes on ISIS Targets in NigeriaPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon