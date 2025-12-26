Friday, December 26, 2025 | 09:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Stock Alert: NBCC (India), Ola Electric, Lenskart Solutions, Gujarat Gas

Stock Alert: NBCC (India), Ola Electric, Lenskart Solutions, Gujarat Gas

Image

Last Updated : Dec 26 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Securities in F&O Ban:

Shares of Sammaan Capital banned from F&O trading on 26 December 2025.

Stocks To Watch:

NBCC (India) has signed memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Board of Mumbai Port Authority for the development of CGO Complex on 25 acres at Mumbai Port's land, as deposit work on turnkey basis.

Ola Electric Mobility received a sanction order from the Ministry of Heavy Industries, Government of India, for the release of incentives amounting to Rs 366.78 crore under the Production Linked Incentive Scheme for Automobile and Auto Components (PLI-Auto Scheme) for claims pertaining to FY 2024-25.

Lenskart Solutions Singapore arm approved an investment of KRW 3 billon (approximately Rs 18.6 crore ) for the acquisition of 29.24% of the share capital of iiNeer Corp.

 

Gujarat Gas Milind Torawane, IAS has resigned as managing director with effect from 24 th December 2025, following his transfer and appoint as Principal Secretary to Government, Education Department (Primary & Secondary Education). It has appointed Avantika Singh Aulakh, IAS as managing director.

Strides Pharma Sciences wholly owned subsidiary, Strides Pharma Inc. USA has received a Form 483 with four observations from US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) following an inspection of its formulations facility at Chestnut Ridge, New York.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 26 2025 | 8:00 AM IST

